Delhi HC seeks Centre, AAP govt’s stand on PIL for women’s entry in Nizamuddin shrine

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought responses of the Centre, AAP government and the Delhi Police on the PIL seeking entry of women into the sanctum sanctorum of the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah.

Advertising

The bench comprising Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao also issued a notice to the trust managing the shrine and sought their stand by April 11, 2019.

The PIL was filed by two law students from Pune. The petition claimed that a notice was put up outside the Dargah — a shrine built over the grave of a religious figure — restricting women’s entry while they were visiting the Dargah on November 27.

The plea sought directions to the Centre, Delhi government, Delhi Police and the trust managing the shrine, to frame guidelines ensuring entry of women into the Dargah and declaring the bar as “unconstitutional”.