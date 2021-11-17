Delhi HC: Right to meaningful family life is part of right to life

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said the right to a meaningful family life is part of the right to life and directed the West Bengal government to issue a no-objection directive for the transfer of an IAS officer to Tamil Nadu.

The verdict was passed on a petition filed by IAS officer Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru against a Central Administrative Tribunal order, which in February had set aside the West Bengal government’s decision to deny her inter-cadre transfer but remanded the matter back to the state government for reconsideration on the non-issuance of no objection on her transfer.

Tanneeru, a 2015-batch officer, had sought the transfer after she got married to Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer Raja Gopal Sunkara in 2016. The West Bengal government in November 2016 refused to grant its consent for the inter-cadre transfer citing shortage of officers and reiterated the same in August this year after a fresh representation by Tanneeru.