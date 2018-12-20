Delhi HC reserves order on CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana’s plea seeking quashing of FIR

The Delhi High Court Thursday reserved its order on petitions of CBI special Director Rakesh Asthana and DSP Devender Kumar seeking the quashing of FIR against them on bribery allegations.

CBI Director Alok Verma maintained that all mandatory procedures of law were followed while registering an FIR against Asthana on bribery allegations. The complainant, Sathish Babu Sana, also made allegations of corruption, extortion, high-handedness and serious malpractice against Asthana.

The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed a curative petition challenging the appointment of Asthana as the special director of CBI. The court ordered, “We have gone through the curative petition and connected papers. In our opinion, no case is made out within the parameters indicated in the decision of this court (in a 2002 case). Hence, the curative petition is dismissed.”

Alok Verma and his deputy, CBI special director Rakesh Asthana, were sent on leave by the Centre after a feud between the two came out in public, with both levelling serious accusations of corruption against each other.

(With inputs from PTI)