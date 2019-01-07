Accidental Prime Minister: Plea should be a PIL, move division bench, says HC

The Delhi High Court Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking a ban on the trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister. It instead directed the petitioner to change the plea to a PIL as the movie involves the office of the prime minister and then approach the division bench.

The plea filed by a Delhi-based designer said the facts in the movie were twisted to malign the image of Dr Manmohan Singh and was reflecting badly on the office of the prime minister at an international level. The petition claimed that due to the release of the trailer, the “post of prime minister is getting defamed on day to day basis in public domain before the public at large”.

The Accidental Prime Minister is based on a book of the same name by Sanjay Baru, Manmohan Singh’s media advisor when he was Prime Minister. Actors Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna play lead roles in the film. The film is slated to release on January 11.

The petitioner also alleged that provisions of the Cinematograph Act are being misused and facts were being distorted. “By performing the character of Manmohan Singh, (ex-PM), Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, the performing actors/ artists have committed offences punishable under Sections 416 (cheating by impersonation) of the IPC and therefore, the CBFC could not have given the certificate for screening/ exhibition of the film,” the petition said.

“As per the provisions of Cinematograph Act, only such film can be certified/ given certificate if it is not against the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, decency or morality or involves defamations or contempt of court or likely to incite the commission of an offence,” the petition claimed.

Another case has been filed against the team at a court in Muzzarpur for allegedly lampooning several public figures in the movie. The complainant claimed that the film projected the country and a host of its political leaders, ranging from RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and BSP chief Mayawati to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his deputy Lal Krishna Advani, in a very poor light.

(With inputs from PTI)