National Herald publisher has two weeks to vacate Delhi premises: HC

The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed a plea by Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), publisher of National Herald, which had challenged the Centre’s order ending its 56-year-old lease asking it to vacate the premises at ITO, New Delhi.

Advertising

Justice Sunil Gaur directed the AJL to vacate the premises in two weeks time, failing which the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) proceedings will be initiated against the Herald House.

The Delhi High Court dismisses plea of Associated Journals Ltd, publisher of National Herald, which has challenged Centre’s order ending its 56-year-old lease asking it to vacate the premises at ITO @IndianExpress — Pritam Pal Singh (@Singh2Pritam) December 21, 2018

It also rejected the AJL counsel’s request to stay the operation of the order for sometime. The court passed the order on AJL’s plea against the government’s notice issued on October 30.

The weekly newspaper ‘National Herald on Sunday’ resumed on September 24 last year and the place of publication was the ITO premises, AJL had said, adding that the Hindi weekly newspaper Sunday Navjivan was also being published since October this year from the same premises.