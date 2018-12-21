Toggle Menu
National Herald publisher has two weeks to vacate Delhi premises: HChttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/delhi-hc-rejects-associated-journals-ltd-ajl-plea-national-herald-vacate-premises-5503932/

National Herald publisher has two weeks to vacate Delhi premises: HC

Justice Sunil Gaur directed the Associated Journals Ltd to vacate the premises in two weeks, failing which the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) proceedings will be initiated against them.

AJL two weeks time to vacate delhi premise
The court passed the order on AJL’s plea against the government’s October 30 notice. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma/File)

The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed a plea by Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), publisher of National Herald, which had challenged the Centre’s order ending its 56-year-old lease asking it to vacate the premises at ITO, New Delhi.

Justice Sunil Gaur directed the AJL to vacate the premises in two weeks time, failing which the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) proceedings will be initiated against the Herald House.

It also rejected the AJL counsel’s request to stay the operation of the order for sometime. The court passed the order on AJL’s plea against the government’s notice issued on October 30.

The weekly newspaper ‘National Herald on Sunday’ resumed on September 24 last year and the place of publication was the ITO premises, AJL had said, adding that the Hindi weekly newspaper Sunday Navjivan was also being published since October this year from the same premises.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android