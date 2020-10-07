Delhi HC refuses to stay suspension of SC Bar Association Secretary

THE DELHI High Court Tuesday declined to stay the suspension of Ashok Arora as Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). (File photo)

The Executive Committee of the SCBA had suspended Arora on May 8 for calling an Emergent General Meeting — without its concurrence — for consideration of a requisition for removing Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave from the post of SCBA President, and for alleged serious misconduct, indiscipline and unauthorised acts. The resolution passed by the Committee was challenged by Arora.

Justice Mukta Gupta, in the order pronounced Tuesday, said Arora has “not made out any prima facie case in his favour for grant of injunction as prayed for”.

The Bar Council of India had on May 10 stayed the May 8 decision of the Executive Committee of the SCBA to suspend Arora with immediate effect by terming the suspension as “illegal, cavalier, undemocratic and autocratic”.

Differences appeared among the top office bearers in the SCBA over the stand taken by the lawyers’ body on a “resolution” concerning statements made by Justice Arun Mishra (since retired) about Prime Minister Narendra Modi at International Judicial Conference-2020.

