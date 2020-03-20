Delhi HC refuses to entertain Kamra’s plea challenging flying ban by IndiGo, Vistara

Kunal Kamra at his residence in Mumbai. (Express File Photo: Janak Rathod) Kunal Kamra at his residence in Mumbai. (Express File Photo: Janak Rathod)

The Delhi High Court Friday refused to entertain a petition filed by comedian Kunal Kamra challenging the flying ban imposed on him by Indian airlines, including IndiGo and Vistara. In his petition, Kamra said IndiGo had made a decision pending inquiry by an internal committee, and other airlines imposed an indefinite ban on him. Justice Naveen Chawla disapproved of Kamra’s behaviour on flight and said it cannot be permitted on an airline, news agency PTI reported.

After the court made it clear it was not going to entertain the matter, Kamra’s lawyers sought permission to withdraw the plea and approach the appellate authority against the ban by IndiGo.

Kamra had sought direction to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to instruct the airline companies to revoke the ban on the ground that it cannot be imposed without a complaint, as required under the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR).

The comedian had moved court after an incident on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Lucknow on January 28 got him suspended from the airline for “unacceptable behaviour”. Other domestic airlines, including Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir, had followed suit and banned him as well. Hours after the incident, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had also advised airlines to put restrictions on Kamra.

Vistara, one of the last airlines to ban Kamra, had informed him on March 14 of their decision to put him on their no-fly list until April 27. Vistara said its decision was based on the order passed by an internal committee constituted by IndiGo.

During an earlier hearing, the Delhi HC had pulled up the DGCA for asking airline companies to impose a flying ban on stand-up comic Kunal Kamra pending inquiry.

“Why did you (DGCA) give a certification on Twitter? Look at your tweet. You said the action by the other airlines was in compliance of the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR). Not just IndiGo, you gave a certificate to the others also. You should withdraw your tweet,” the court told the aviation regulator.

