Delhi HC refuses to stay release of film ‘The White Tiger’ on Netflix tonight

Thursday, January 21, 2021
In an urgent hearing conducted late evening, Justice C Hari Shankar dismissed the stay application by the producer saying not a single reason was shown to approach the court less than 24 hours before release of the film.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: January 21, 2021 10:30:37 pm
the white tiger release reviewThe film features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao among others. (Photo: Netflix)

The Delhi High Court Thursday refused to stay release of film ‘The White Tiger’ tonight on OTT platform Netflix on a plea by Hollywood producer John Hart Jr alleging copyright violation.

In an urgent hearing conducted late evening, Justice C Hari Shankar dismissed the stay application by the producer saying not a single reason was shown to approach the court less than 24 hours before release of the film.

The court, which heard the matter for over two hours, issued summons to the producer of the film Mukul Deora and Netflix where it will be released tonight.

The film features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao among others.

The film ‘The White Tiger’ is based on the book ‘The White Tiger’, authored by Aravinda Adiga, which was released in March 2008.

