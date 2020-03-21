Delhi HC quashes Kunal Kamra’s plea against flying ban

Apart from IndiGo, Kamra was put on a no-fly list by Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet. Apart from IndiGo, Kamra was put on a no-fly list by Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet.

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra against the flying ban imposed on him by Indigo, Vistara and other airlines. The court disapproved his conduct on the flight and observed that it “cannot be permitted on an airline”.

Justice Naveen Chawla also said that it was not going to entertain Kamra’s matter, as multiple causes of action had been raised in the petition before it.

The court further declined the comedian’s counsel’s oral prayer for an interim direction permitting him to fly on any of the airlines, as irreparable damage would be caused to him if he is unable to travel for a show, family occasion or a medical emergency, especially in the current scenario, when even rail travel has been restricted due to coronavirus.

Justice Chawla declined to issue any interim direction and observed that the petition was not maintainable as there was an alternate remedy available of approaching the appellate authority and his behaviour in the flight was “not allowed”.

The judge said: “If you ask me, it is certainly not allowed. You cannot heckle passengers like this. Due to your actions, other passengers left their seats to come and see what was going on.”

The court further said the petition had mixed up several causes of action, like challenging Indigo’s internal committee decision and also Vistara’s decision, leading to it becoming a “jumbo-mumbo”.

“This petition appears to be interested in something else. If he was interested in flying, he would have come in a proper manner. It appears to be done to get publicity,” the court remarked.

Sensing the mood of the court, Kamra’s counsel sought permission to withdraw the petition and approach the appellate authority against the three-month flying ban by Indigo’s internal committee.

Allowing the same, the court said if there was a delay by the appellate authority in addressing their petition for an interim relief, the comedian can move the High Court.

