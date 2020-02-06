Delhi HC pulls up Govt for ex-MPs retaining govt accommodation

The court directed the ministry to get them vacated within two weeks and initiate proceedings to recover dues from the occupants. (File Photo) The court directed the ministry to get them vacated within two weeks and initiate proceedings to recover dues from the occupants. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for permitting 576 government accommodation units in capital to be illegally occupied by 11 former MPS and retired officials.

The court directed the ministry to get them vacated within two weeks and initiate proceedings to recover dues from the occupants.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar also expressed displeasure over the ministry’s failure to initiate recovery proceedings against the illegal occupants, some of whom have been overstaying for over a decade and have racked up dues of more than Rs 95 lakh till date.

Hinting about FIRs against the official concerned, the bench orally observed that “people are paying taxes and you are giving free housing, electricity and water to them (illegal occupants) for years”. In some cases, the original allottee has died and legal heirs are occupying the residence, the court noted.

“This is nothing but your (ministry’s) inefficiency,” the bench observed.

