Delhi HC pulls up DCGI, expresses shock on missing report

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up the office of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for claiming that it did not have the complete report of the Mohapatra Committee, which was constituted in 2013 for investigating approvals granted to certain drugs. Questioning the misplacement of annexures of the report, the court said it was a “shocking matter” and that it will hold the entire office of DCGI responsible.

The court was hearing a case alleging suppression of the report that pointed out “shocking lapses” by the DCGI in approvals given to new drugs. Lawyer Prashant Reddy T had last year approached the court seeking a complete report of the Mohapatra Committee.