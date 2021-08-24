Delhi HC orders release of NRI couple detained at IGI on basis of lookout circular

THE DELHI High Court Monday directed authorities to forthwith release an NRI couple who were detained at Delhi’s IGI Airport on the basis of a look-out circular (LOC) on arrival from the UK.

“Till the next date, subject to the petitioner filing an affidavit before this Court not to leave the country without prior leave of this Court, it is directed that no coercive steps be taken against the petitioners on the basis of the subject Look-Out Circular,” Justice Rekha Palli said in the order.

The couple, accused in a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust, were detained at IGI on Monday morning. They soon made an urgent mentioning before the High Court and challenged the look-out circular.

During the hearing in the afternoon, their lawyer told the court that the couple are accused in a case registered at Punjabi Bagh police station in 2016 on a complaint against a company with which they were in collaboration. No claim was raised against them in the recovery suit filed by the complainant against that company, the counsel told the court.

The court was also told that the couple have been fully cooperating with the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police, which is investigating the case. They have been detained at the airport without food, water or access to the medicines, the court was told.

“There was absolutely no justification for issuance of any Look-Out Circular against the petitioner, who are senior citizens and have been detained at the airport upon their arrival today since 10 AM,” the lawyer contended.

While issuing notice to the police and listing the case for hearing on October 8, the court said, “The respondent and all other authorities at the airport are directed to forthwith permit the petitioners to leave the airport, if detained in pursuance of the impugned Look-Out Circular.”