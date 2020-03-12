Delhi HC notice to Centre, Twitter, Google, Facebook on hate speech plea

The plea was filed by ex-RSS ideologue Govindacharya. The plea was filed by ex-RSS ideologue Govindacharya.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought to know the Centre’s stand on a plea by former RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya seeking removal of fake news and hate speeches being circulated on online platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Google.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the ministries of Home Affairs, Finance, and Information Technology as well as Facebook India, Google India and Twitter India and sought their replies within four weeks.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on April 14, when all of them will have to spell out their stand on Govindacharya’s plea seeking directions to the three platforms to disclose information about their designated officers in India, as required under the IT rules.

Advocate Virag Gupta, representing Govindacharya in the case, has contended that social media companies are required to have designated officers in India as per rules made in 2009 under the IT Act. He submitted that while the government interacts with social media firms, the latter claim to have no presence in India and maintain that they do business through their foreign parent company.

“In such a situation, it is necessary for the government to disclose details of designated officers. Such designated officers are vital for combating hate speech in times for riots,” he said, adding that both the government and social media companies can remove content only as per law.

“Any suo motu action by either is violative of the fundamental rights under Article 19 and 21, and thus designated officer is a very important element,” Gupta argued.

The petition urged the court to direct the ministries, represented by the Centre’s standing counsel Anurag Ahluwalia, to “take action immediately” for removal of fake news and hate speech being circulated online. It alleged that social media platforms have become a “haven for hate speech” and in the absence of details of designated officers, there is “no clear mechanism to enforce justice”.

It alleged that such platforms are “misusing the idea of free speech and have not been complying with Indian laws”. It stated that “such objectionable content” is a big source of revenue for social media companies.

“Despite many steps taken by the police, growing trend of hate speech on social media has increased (the) burden of courts. In absence of any action, hate speech continues to grow on social media. The results of the same are rioting and divisive society. Consequently, the general public faces hardship like postponement of exams, curbs on public transport, damage to public and private property, violence as well as impact on security of women and children,” the plea alleged.

