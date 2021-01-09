Delhi HC notice over revealing identity of Hathras rape victim

A division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, while seeking the response, fixed the case for next hearing on February 5.

THE DELHI High Court on Friday issued a notice to Delhi Police, Facebook, Twitter and various media publications over a petition seeking directions for registration of an FIR against those who allegedly revealed the identity of the Hathras gangrape victim in news reports and on social media.

A division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, while seeking the response, fixed the case for next hearing on February 5.

The petition has been filed by Manan Narula, who was represented by advocates Suman Chauhan and Jivesh Tiwari. Alleging inaction by Delhi Police against those committing the offence under Section 228A IPC, which makes disclosure of identity of a rape victim a criminal offence, Narula in his petition said identity of the victim was revealed through several mediums.

The court also issued notice to Idiva.com, News18, Dainik Jagran, United News of India, Dalit Camera, Buzzfeed, YouTube, The Millennium Post, The Citizen, among others. The plea also mentions that several celebrities posted the victim’s name as a hashtag.