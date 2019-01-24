Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing plea of Virbhadra Singh, his wife in DA case

A Delhi High Court judge Thursday recused herself from hearing the plea of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his wife Pratibha Singh challenging a trial court order to frame charges against them in a disproportionate assets case.

Justice Mukta Gupta said the matter be listed before another judge on Friday.

Virbhadra Singh and his wife had approached the high court on Wednesday against the December 10, 2018 trial court order to frame charges against Singh, his wife and seven others in the case lodged by the CBI.

The trial court has fixed the matter for January 29 to formally frame the charges against the couple and the other accused.