Unnao rape case: Delhi HC grants interim bail to Kuldeep Sengar for attending daughter’s wedding

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, was granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court on Monday, to attend his daughter’s wedding. He had moved the court in December 2022, seeking interim bail for two months for his daughter’s marriage scheduled for February 8, 2023.

According to Live Law, a division bench of Justice Mukta Gupta and Justice Poonam A. Bamba granted interim bail to Sengar for a period of 15 days – January 27 to February 10. The bench has asked him to report to the SHO concerned on a daily basis during his release period and furnish two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each.

Represented by senior advocates N Hariharan and P K Dubey, Sengar informed the court that wedding rituals and ceremonies would be held in Gorakhpur and Lucknow, and being the only male family member, he has to make arrangements.

Sengar’s appeal challenging the trial court’s verdict in the Unnao rape case is already pending in the high court.

The case dates back to June 2017, when the victim, a minor, was kidnapped and raped by the four-time BJP MLA from Bangermau in Uttar Pradesh. He was expelled from the BJP in August 2019.

In August 2019, the Supreme Court transferred the rape case and four related cases to Delhi and directed the trial court to complete the trial in 45 days.

The court found Sengar guilty of rape under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 5(c) and 6 of the POCSO Act, holding that the victim’s testimony was “unblemished, truthful and… of sterling quality”. A fine of Rs 25 lakh was imposed on him, out of which Rs 10 lakh was to be given to the victim and Rs 15 lakh to the Uttar Pradesh government for the costs incurred while prosecuting him.