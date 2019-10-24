Delhi HC grants bail to Shivakumar in money laundering case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case, observing that nothing had been placed on record to show that he was a “flight risk” and there was no chance of him tampering with evidence or influencing the witnesses. He was released from Tihar Jail following the order.

“…I am of the considered opinion, the petitioner is entitled for bail on merit and medical grounds,” Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said in his order and directed the Congress leader to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25 lakh with two sureties of the same amount.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Shivakumar on September 3 in connection with a money laundering case filed last year following an investigation by the Income Tax department in 2017 when unaccounted cash to the tune of more than Rs 8 crore was found in New Delhi in locations allegedly linked to the Congress leader.

In its order granting bail, Justice Kait imposed a condition that Shivakumar should not leave the country without the court’s permission and that he will make himself available for investigation, if required by the prosecuting agency.

“He shall not influence the prosecution witnesses directly or remotely,” the order said.

The ED, had argued against Shivakumar’s bail plea saying he is a “very powerful and influential person”, capable of “creating, fabricating and hiding evidence”.

Justice Kait observed that the documents related to the case were in the custody of the ED, the Government of India and the court.

“Moreover, presently, the petitioner is not in power, except he is a Member of Legislative Assembly. Therefore, in my considered view, there is no chance of the petitioner to tamper with the evidence,” it said, adding the ED had not placed anything on record to establish that either the petitioner or his family members or associates had tried to contact any witnesses.

The court also noted that the Congress leader was admitted to the hospital for four days where an angiography was also performed on him. Shivakumar had filed a plea challenging a special judge’s September 25 order saying his release may hamper the probe into the case which is at a crucial stage.