Delhi HC grants bail to RJD MP Amarendra Dhari Singh in money laundering case

The bench also said that one also cannot lose sight of the fact that Singh is a known case of cancer and is suffering from various other illnesses for which he is taking medicines. (File)

Delhi High Court Thursday granted bail to RJD MP Amarendra Dhari Singh in a money laundering case connected to the alleged fertiliser scam.

Singh was arrested in June by the Enforcement Directorate in a case of money laundering related to allegations of corruption in import of fertilisers from abroad. A lower court on June 23 denied him bail and also dismissed his application seeking house arrest.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar in the order said that correctness or otherwise of the allegations as to whether he had received and laundered proceeds of crimes can only be looked into during the course of trial which is likely to take time.

“There are no specific allegations that the petitioner in any manner over the last many years since the filing of the complaint way back in the year 2013 had in any manner tried to tamper with the evidence or threaten the witnesses,” said the court.

The bench also said that one also cannot lose sight of the fact that Singh is a known case of cancer and is suffering from various other illnesses for which he is taking medicines.

“The petitioner shall be released on bail… on furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs. 10,00,000/- with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the Trial Court,” said the court, adding that he will not leave the country without permission of the special court.