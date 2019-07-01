Delhi HC grants anticipatory bail to suspended Air India pilot

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to an Air India pilot who was suspended for allegedly evading a breath-analyser test in 2017. Justice Mukta Gupta granted bail to Arvind Kathpalia after he filed a plea anticipating arrest after a case was lodged against him on the direction of a lower court.

Kathpalia is also accused of tampering with evidence, criminal conspiracy and intimidating a doctor working with the airline in January 2017. This was the second time he was accused of evading a breath-analyzer test.

The high court had earlier restrained the police from taking coercive steps against Kathpalia, who was removed as the director of operations of Air India last November after failing to clear pre-flight alcohol test, with the government citing “serious nature of the transgression and (his) failure to course-correct”.

In 2017, Kathpalia was scheduled to fly to London from Delhi when he failed the alcohol test. In February 2017, Kathpalia’s flying licence was suspended for three months by DGCA for allegedly skipping the breath analyser test before a flight.

As per the prevalent norms issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), when a pilot fails a pre-flight breathalyser test for the first time, his flying rights are suspended for three months. On the second occasion, it is suspended for three years and on the third instance, the pilot permanently loses the flying privileges.

Rule 24 of the Aircraft Rules prohibits crew members from partaking any alcoholic drink 12 hours prior to the commencement of a flight, and it is mandatory for him/her to undergo an alcohol test both before and after operating a flight.