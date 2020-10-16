Delhi HC gives NBSA 2 weeks for decision on complaints by Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet

THE DELHI High Court on Thursday gave two weeks’ time to News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) for a decision on complaints filed by actor Rakul Preet Singh against news channels, which allegedly broadcast “fake reports” about her role in the drugs case being investigated by the NCB in Mumbai against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others.

The counsel representing the NBSA informed the court that Singh’s petition was treated as represented, in accordance with the HC order, and heard on October 3 and 12. The 10 channels against which complaints were made and the complaints were heard in detail, the court was told. However, the counsel sought more time for passing of order in the matter.

The Centre also told the court that a status report has been filed by it. However, advocate Aman Hingorani, representing Singh, said that they were not satisfied with the report as the Centre had outsourced the complaint to NBSA, which does not have the same powers as the government. Hingorani sought time to file a reply to the status report.

Seeking a fresh status report with regard to the NBSA order within two weeks, the court adjourned the matter for next hearing on December 11.

Singh had previously highlighted before the court instances of “fake reporting” about her in connection with the drugs case. She had alleged violation of her reputation, dignity and privacy and argued that multiple channels were engaged in the fake reporting and that she cannot be expected to run from channel to channel to protect her dignity.

