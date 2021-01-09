Delhi HC gives Centre last chance to clear stand on same-sex marriages

The PIL seeking the recognition of same-sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act has been filed by Abhijit Iyer-Mitra and three others. (Source: Getty Images)

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted the Centre and the Delhi government one last chance to file a response to petitions seeking the recognition and registration of same-sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act, the Special Marriage Act and the Foreign Marriage Act.

The court was told that no reply has been filed in the case by authorities despite issuance of notice in October and November.

The Centre on Friday sought more time to file a counter-affidavit in the case. While granting three weeks’ time for filing a reply in the case, the court adjourned the case for its next hearing on February 25.

The PIL seeking the recognition of same-sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act has been filed by Abhijit Iyer-Mitra and three others. The court last year observed that the statute is gender neutral and the Centre must interpret the law in favour of citizens of India.