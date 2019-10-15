Delhi HC drops contempt case against Tamil magazine editor

The Delhi High Court Monday dropped a contempt case against Swaminathan Gurumurthy, the editor of Tamil magazine Thuglak, for having retweeted an article alleging bias by a judge of the court.

The proceedings were closed after Gurumurthy agreed before a bench of Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal to retweet the apology of the author, who had earlier written the offensive article.

The bench was informed by senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Gurumurthy, that his client will mention on his Twitter handle that the author has also tendered an unconditional apology to the court. He will also mention that the author has withdrawn the article against Justice S Muralidhar and will share the hyperlink of the apology tendered by the author, Jethmalani said.

Jethmalani contended that Gurumurthy had merely shared the article without making any comments and so he could not be held guilty under the Contempt of Court Act.

The court issued fresh notices to several respondents, including film maker Vivek Agnihotri and Anand Ranganathan, to respond as to why contempt action be not initiated against them in the matter.