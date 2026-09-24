Will decide SFI appeal against its Instagram handle suspension soon: Centre tells High Court

Several petitions have reached the Delhi HC seeking directions to the GAC to decide appeals against the blocking or suspension of social media accounts. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Thursday disposed of a plea by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) challenging the suspension of its Instagram account, after the Centre told the court that it would decide the student outfit’s pending appeal before the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) within a month.

The appeal was filed before the GAC on August 12 but is yet to be decided.

Under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, the GAC shall deal with appeals before it “expeditiously” and “shall make an endeavour to resolve the appeal finally within thirty calendar days from the date of receipt of the appeal.”