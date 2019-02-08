Toggle Menu
Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking ban on online platforms Netflix, Amazon Primehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/delhi-hc-dismisses-plea-seeking-ban-on-online-platforms-netflix-amazon-prime-5575268/

Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking ban on online platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime

The petition, filed by a non-governmental organisation, Justice for Rights, claimed that due to lack of regulation for the web-exclusive content, the platforms were telecasting shows full of 'vulgarity, religiously forbidden and morally unethical'.

Netflix, amazon prime, online platform, ban on netflix, amazon, ban plea, indian express
The PIL, filed in October 2018, also alleged that the content of several shows on the online platforms violated provisions of the Indian Penal code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.

Delhi High Court Friday dismissed a plea seeking a ban on online platforms including Netflix and Amazon Prime till the regulations are framed. The petition, filed by a non-governmental organisation, Justice for Rights, claimed that due to lack of regulation for the web-exclusive content, the platforms were telecasting shows full of ‘vulgarity, religiously forbidden and morally unethical’.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao dismissed the plea on the ground that there was no public interest involved.

The PIL, filed in October 2018, also alleged that the content of several shows on the online platforms violated provisions of the Indian Penal code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act. It sought immediate court orders to remove legally restricted content from these portals.

The petition was filed weeks after the Delhi High Court, in August 2018, refused to issue directions to the producers of Netflix web original show Sacred Games over a PIL that claimed certain dialogues in the show ‘defamed a former prime minister of the country’. The high court had questioned if such content regulation was within the jurisdiction of the court.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Rajinikanth meets Kamal Haasan, invites him to daughter's wedding
2 Kerala Lottery Today Results: Nirmal Lottery NR-107 Results to be announced soon
3 'Flogging a dead horse,' Nirmala Sitharaman tells Lok Sabha on Rafale