Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking ban on online platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime

Delhi High Court Friday dismissed a plea seeking a ban on online platforms including Netflix and Amazon Prime till the regulations are framed. The petition, filed by a non-governmental organisation, Justice for Rights, claimed that due to lack of regulation for the web-exclusive content, the platforms were telecasting shows full of ‘vulgarity, religiously forbidden and morally unethical’.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao dismissed the plea on the ground that there was no public interest involved.

The PIL, filed in October 2018, also alleged that the content of several shows on the online platforms violated provisions of the Indian Penal code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act. It sought immediate court orders to remove legally restricted content from these portals.

The petition was filed weeks after the Delhi High Court, in August 2018, refused to issue directions to the producers of Netflix web original show Sacred Games over a PIL that claimed certain dialogues in the show ‘defamed a former prime minister of the country’. The high court had questioned if such content regulation was within the jurisdiction of the court.