Delhi HC dismisses plea against allotment of ‘flaming torch’ to Sena faction

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the Samata Party’s appeal against an order of a single judge bench in connection with allotment of the “flaming torch” symbol by the Election Commission (EC) to Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena last month.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad dismissed the plea, upholding the order of the single judge.

Samata Party moved the division bench in an appeal claiming that the single judge dismissed its plea on the very first date of hearing and without issuing notice to the respondents — the Election Commission, Shiv Sena through Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The EC said the party had “no semblance of a right” with respect to the symbol, while referring to para 10(A) of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order 1968.

On October 19, the single judge had dismissed the party’s petition.