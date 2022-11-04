scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Delhi HC dismisses plea against allotment of ‘flaming torch’ to Sena faction

Samata Party moved the division bench in an appeal claiming that the single judge dismissed its plea on the very first date of hearing and without issuing notice to the respondents — the Election Commission, Shiv Sena through Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

delhi high court, shiv sena, Election Commission, Uddhav Thackeray, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsA division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad dismissed the plea, upholding the order of the single judge.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the Samata Party’s appeal against an order of a single judge bench in connection with allotment of the “flaming torch” symbol by the Election Commission (EC) to Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena last month.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad dismissed the plea, upholding the order of the single judge.

Samata Party moved the division bench in an appeal claiming that the single judge dismissed its plea on the very first date of hearing and without issuing notice to the respondents — the Election Commission, Shiv Sena through Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The EC said the party had “no semblance of a right” with respect to the symbol, while referring to para 10(A) of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order 1968.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Anti-ballistic Missile’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Anti-ballistic Missile’ ...
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh KulkarniPremium
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh Kulkarni
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
An Expert Explains | China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: The bumpy road tra...Premium
An Expert Explains | China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: The bumpy road tra...

On October 19, the single judge had dismissed the party’s petition.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-11-2022 at 01:18:12 am
Next Story

COP 27: India to stress action on climate finance by developed countries

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement