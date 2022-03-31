Eviction from 12, Janpath: Delhi HC junks Paswan wife plea, says ‘not your party office’

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the petition filed by the family of late Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan against the Centre’s decision to evict them from 12, Janpath.

“It’s not your party headquarters,” Justice Yashwant Varma said while refusing to interfere with the eviction process initiated on Wednesday by the Directorate of Estate, under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The bungalow is presently occupied by the late leader’s son Chirag Paswan, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president and Lok Sabha MP from Jamui in Bihar. The petition was filed by Reena Paswan, Chirag’s mother.

It was argued before the court that more than 100 people, including the staff, are in the bungalow at present and the family needs more time to vacate the premises.

The court said the process has already been initiated and cannot be stopped now, after Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the Centre, told the court that five truckloads of goods left the premises on Wednesday.

The family was seeking four more months to vacate the premises.

“Move out, sir. The process has commenced,” the court said, addressing the petitioner’s counsel. It said other people are in line for the accommodation and noted in the order that the family was under notice regarding the eviction since 2020.

On Wednesday, the Centre had sent a team to the bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi to vacate it on the basis of the eviction orders issued earlier. The bungalow was allotted to Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in August 2021.