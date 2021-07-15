Delhi HC declines to hear plea to reduce gap between Covishield doses

The court said it was not convinced. “Just for argument, you are arguing, but just for sake of passing order, we can’t pass order,” (File photo)

THE DELHI High Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea seeking reduction of gap between first and second doses of Covishield to eight weeks from existing 12-16 weeks for persons above 50 and those with comorbidities.

“You want a reduction of the time from 12 weeks to eight weeks. By which process is it being fixed and who fixes it, so that we can look into the procedure and reduce it, if at all we have got the power. Are you aware of any procedure?” the division bench of Chief Justice D.N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the petitioner.

When advocate Kuldeep Jauhari, representing the petitioner Dr Siddhartha De, submitted that the latter, a doctor, was present in the hearing and may be allowed to speak, the court said it was not even inclined to issue a notice and will dismiss the petition with costs.

“Do you want to withdraw or are you inviting the order of this court? We do not want to impose the cost on you but if you are insisting, we will hear you…,” said the court.

The counsel submitted that he will withdraw the petition. “All I was hoping was that in case a direction may be issued to decide the representation,” he submitted.

However, the court said it was not convinced. “Just for argument, you are arguing, but just for sake of passing order, we can’t pass order,” it added.

“Yahan tou har roz din main paanch advisor aate hai … state and Centre ko advise karne ko, and we can’t pass order everyday,” it continued.

The petition was later dismissed as withdrawn.