Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Delhi HC begins hearing CBI, ED appeals against 2G acquittals

One of the applications has sought a copy of the Centre’s letter of approval for filing of appeal in the matter by CBI.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | October 6, 2020 5:54:57 am
The Delhi High Court Monday began hearing appeals by the CBI and ED against acquittals of the accused in the 2G spectrum allocation cases.

THE DELHI High Court Monday began hearing appeals by the CBI and ED against acquittals of the accused in the 2G spectrum allocation cases.

One of the applications has sought a copy of the Centre’s letter of approval for filing of appeal in the matter by CBI.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain submitted that the documents can be submitted in a sealed cover before the court for its perusal.

The other application was filed by the counsel representing former MD of Unitech Limited, Sanjay Chandra, who is in jail in another case, to allow him to meet his lawyers for instructions in the 2G spectrum allocation case. The court allowed Chandra’s counsel to meet him via video-conferencing thrice a week.

The court also asked Jain to clarify whether a notification has been issued regarding his appearance in the case after it was informed that the earlier notification was issued for then ASG Tushar Mehta’s appointment as special public prosecutor in the appeal.

Former Union telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others were acquitted in the case of money laundering and corruption in 2017.

The court last week said the hearings will take place on a day-to-day basis.

