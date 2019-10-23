Delhi HC bars Twitter, media from publishing on allegations against Luv Ranjan

The Delhi High Court has restrained Twitter and various media houses from further publishing articles or comments based on any anonymous sexual harassment accusations against film director Luv Ranjan that emerged during last year’s #MeToo movement.

Justice Prateek Jalan extended an ex-parte relief to Ranjan after it was apprised about three different orders of its coordinate bench, one of which held that the right to be forgotten and the right to be left alone are inherent aspects of the fundamental right to privacy and that #MeToo campaign cannot become a ‘Sullying #UToo’ campaign forever.

Recently, artist Subodh Gupta obtained an ex-parte order asking social networking sites and an Instagram handle to take down alleged defamatory posts pertaining to him.

“Given the potential damage to the plaintiff’s reputation from the aforesaid publication/re-publication in the circumstances… the balance of convenience is also in favour of an injunction being granted to this extent. I am satisfied that the plaintiff would suffer irreparable loss and injury, if further publications of this nature are not injuncted,” Justice Jalan said.

Senior advocates N K Kaul and Dayan Krishnan and advocate Himanshu Bagai, appearing for Ranjan, submitted, “In view of the fact that the original publication was made more than one year ago, they do not press the application for ex-parte injunction insofar as taking down of any publications which have already been made on the internet is concerned.”

Ranjan, director of films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, was accused of harassment by a female actor. In an interview to a newspaper in October last year, the actor had said she was allegedly asked to strip at the audition while Luv was casting his leads for Pyaar Ka Punchnama.