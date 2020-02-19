‘Majesty of our institution at stake’: Delhi HC Bar Association condemns transfer of Justice Muralidhar

Delhi High Court Judge Justice S Muralidhar’s pro bono work included the cases for the victims of the Bhopal Gas Disaster and those displaced by the dams on the Narmada. Delhi High Court Judge Justice S Muralidhar’s pro bono work included the cases for the victims of the Bhopal Gas Disaster and those displaced by the dams on the Narmada.

Condemning the transfer of Justice S Muralidhar to Punjab and Haryana High Court by the Supreme Court collegium, the Delhi High Court Bar Association on Wednesday said that the “majesty of our revered institution is at stake”.

A resolution to condemn the transfer “unequivocally and in the strongest possible terms” was unanimously passed after an urgent meeting of the executive committee of the bar association was convened at 3 pm.

“Such transfers are not only detrimental to our noble institution but also tend to erode and dislodge the faith of the common litigant in the justice dispensation system. Such transfers also impede free and fair delivery of justice by the Hon’ble Bench,” the resolution said.

In its resolution, the Association expressed hope that the Supreme Court collegium revisits the issue and recalls the move to transfer Justice Muralidhar from the High Court of Delhi to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. It also requested its members to abstain from work on 20th February as “a token of protest”.

Besides Justice Muralidhar, Bombay High Court Judge Justice Ranjit V More and Justice Ravi Vijayakumar Malimath have been recommended for transfer to Meghalaya High Court and Uttarakhand High Court, respectively.

Having started his law practice in Chennai in September 1984, Justice Muralidhar shifted to the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court in 1987. He was active as a lawyer for the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee and was its member for two terms.

His pro bono work included the cases for the victims of the Bhopal Gas Disaster and those displaced by the dams on the Narmada.

