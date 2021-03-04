Delhi HC asks MHA about action against ‘unrecognised’ IPS association

Advocate Ankur Chibber, representing the petitioners, on Wednesday told the court that a representation seeking action against the association was also made to the MHA but the authorities have disposed of it by saying “no comments to be given”.

THE DELHI High Court on Wednesday asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to inform it about the action taken against Central IPS Association which “admittedly has not been recognised” by the ministry and issued a notice to various security agencies in a petition seeking directions for disbanding of the union and freezing of its bank accounts.

The plea filed by officers of various central security forces also seeks registration of FIR and departmental action against the office-bearers and members of the IPS Association.

“You (MHA) will have to then take action against them. This is the categorical stand of MHA,” observed Justice Prathiba M Singh after the court was told that the MHA last year told the Central Information Commission that under Section 3 of The Police Forces (Restriction of Rights) Act, 1966, no member of police force has a right to form any association, and that it has not recognized or approved any police force association.

The petition argued that it is not permissible for any member of the police force to form an association without the sanction of the central government but the IPS Association continues to represent itself as a union in various litigations pending in various courts, the Pay Commissions and various other authorities.