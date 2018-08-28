Delhi HC asks Maharashtra police not to take away activist Navlakha from Delhi till morning

Outside the house of writer and activist P Varavara Rao in Hyderabad Outside the house of writer and activist P Varavara Rao in Hyderabad

The Delhi High Court Tuesday stayed till tomorrow the trial court order granting transit remand of rights activist Gautam Navlakha arrested by Maharashtra police in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence last year.

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel said the activist should not be taken away from the national capital till further orders.

The bench said Navlakha will remain at his residence under police guard and be allowed to only meet his lawyers.

The court said the police was not able to “satisfactorily” explain under what offence Navlakha has been arrested.

The bench also questioned how police managed to get transit remand from a local court without any local witnesses.

The court directed that the translated copy of the documents be produced before it by tomorrow.

The high court was hearing the Habeas Corpus petition filed on behalf of Navlakha by his advocate after he was picked up from his Delhi home today afternoon.

Left-wing activists, including Varavara Rao and Sudha Bhardwaj, were also arrested today as the Maharashtra police carried out searches at multiple places in several states, including Delhi, at the residences of people suspected to have Maoist links.

