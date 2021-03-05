Delhi HC asks govt to act against non-NBSA member channels

In a status report, NBSA told the court that it has examined Singh's complaints and passed various orders against member channels. (File Photo)

THE DELHI High Court on Thursday asked the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to take necessary action under Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act on complaints filed by actor Rakul Preet Singh against news channels that are not members of News Broadcasting Standards Association (NBSA).

In her petition filed last year, Singh said that channels broadcast allegedly “fake reports” about her purported role in the drugs case against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others.

In a status report, NBSA told the court that it has examined Singh’s complaints and passed various orders against member channels. The Centre, in its status report, told the court that her fresh representation is being examined by the ministry in accordance with the procedure laid down.

During the hearing, Singh’s counsel Aman Hingorani argued before the court that NBSA’s action is limited to its members and the ministry now needs to take action under law against non-NBSA channels. Singh has previously highlighted before court instances of “fake reporting” by the media about her in connection with the drugs case. She has alleged violation of her reputation, dignity and privacy, and argued that multiple channels were engaged in the alleged fake reporting and that she cannot be expected to run from channel to channel to protect her dignity.