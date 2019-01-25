Delhi HC asks FB, Twitter to remove video with allegations against Ramdev

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed Facebook, Google, its subsidiary YouTube and Twitter to forthwith remove, block or disable links to a video containing allegations against yoga guru Ramdev.

Advertising

After perusing the video, Justice Pratibha M Singh, in an interim order, also asked the social media platforms to give in a sealed cover the subscriber information regarding the individual who uploaded the video.

It noted that it contained excerpts of a book on Ramdev that the high court had ordered to be deleted in September last year. The single judge had in September 2018 restrained the publisher and author of the book — Godman from Tycoon — from publishing it till certain portions were deleted.

The judge observed that the undeleted portions of the book were being communicated to the public through the video which was uploaded on Facebook, Google, YouTube and Twitter.

Advertising

The court said that in view of the facts before it, Ramdev, represented by senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, has made out a prima facie case for injunction.