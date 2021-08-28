Delhi HC asks Centre to respond to WhatsApp plea against IT Rules

DELHI HIGH Court Friday asked the Centre to respond to WhatsApp’s petition challenging the 2021 IT Rules’ requirement of enabling the traceability of online messages.

The Facebook-owned company has said that requiring the intermediaries to enable identification of the first originator of information on their platforms could put journalists and activists at risk of retaliation in India and also infringe upon people’s fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression.

The division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Friday also issued a notice to the Centre in a similar petition filed by Facebook and listed the cases for hearing on October 22.

Representing the companies, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi told the court that they have raised a “very serious question” in relation to the validity of a rule and the Centre should file a reply.