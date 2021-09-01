Delhi HC asks Centre for legal process used to monitor phones

THE DELHI High Court on Tuesday asked the Central government to apprise it about the legal procedure being followed in monitoring phones and interception of phone calls. The court passed the order while asking the Centre to file a detailed reply to a petition seeking permanent halting of three surveillance projects – Centralized Monitoring System (CMS), Network Traffic Analysis (NETRA) and National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID).

The division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh listed the case for hearing on September 30 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought time to file a detailed affidavit. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioners – Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL) and Software Freedom Law Center (SFLC.in) – submitted that the short affidavit filed earlier did not answer the averments made in the petition regarding the three projects and phone tapping.

Mehta, while referring to the PIL argued that, “these are all not public interest issues. these are all some surrogate issues”. He also submitted that the Central government will respond to whatever it finds to be “relevant and significant”.