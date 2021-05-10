Delhi HC agrees to hear plea seeking interim stay on Central Vista project

The Delhi High Court on Monday agreed to hear tomorrow a petition seeking an interim stay on the construction of Central Vista during the peak phase of the pandemic.

The court had earlier listed the case for hearing on May 17. Last week, the Supreme Court had declined to entertain the plea against the High Court’s adjournment of the petition and told the petitioners to request the High Court for an urgent hearing.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra this morning apprised the division bench of Chief Justice D. N. Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh about the Supreme Court order.

The petition filed by Anya Malhotra, a translator, and Sohail Hashmi, a historian and documentary filmmaker, states they are concerned by the “super spreading potential and threat” posed by the continuing construction at the project and the plight of the workers who are being exposed to the infection on a daily basis.

Luthra, appearing for the petitioners, last week submitted before the division bench that they are in no manner seeking to overreach the Supreme Court’s earlier judgment on the project and the prayer is limited to seeking an interim stay on the construction during the peak phase of pandemic.

“The petitioners are also questioning why or how the project constitutes an ‘essential service’ merely because some executive mandated contractual deadline has to be met,” the plea read. “In the current dismal scenario, this project has no feature of ‘essentiality’ for and/or of ‘service’ to the public at large.”