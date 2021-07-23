Delhi HC adjourns pleas against WhatsApp privacy policy

The court also told the petitioners’ counsel that in another case, WhatsApp has made a statement on transfer of data during pendency of the Bill.

ADJOURNING the petitions challenging the latest privacy policy of WhatsApp to next month, the Delhi High Court on Thursday said there is no urgency in hearing the matter since the Facebook-owned company had made a statement that it would “not transfer data” to Facebook until finalisation of the personal data protection Bill.

“How many times they have to make a statement? They have already made a statement once (in another matter) that till the personal data protection Bill is finalised, they are not going to transfer (data). So there is no need to make every time new statement or same statement again and again,” the division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Chaitanya Rohilla, a lawyer, seeking injunction against the updated privacy policy and a direction to the Centre for laying down guidelines to ensure that WhatsApp does not share any data of its users with any third party or Facebook and its companies for any purpose.

Hearing a PIL seeking guidelines to protect privacy and data of users being collected by social media sites and messaging apps, the court said the private data protection Bill was already under consideration. The court also told the petitioners’ counsel that in another case, WhatsApp has made a statement on transfer of data during pendency of the Bill. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing WhatsApp, submitted, “We said we will not block. Nobody will lose the functionality.”