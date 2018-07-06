Delhi Haj committee delegation meets Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi; discusses facilities for pilgrims

Follow Us:
Friday, July 06, 2018
Delhi Haj Committee delegation led by its Chairman Haji Mohammad Ishraq Khan met Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to discuss issues concerned to Haj and various facilities for the pilgrims.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: July 6, 2018 4:08:25 pm
Days before the first batch of pilgrims leave for Saudi Arabia starting July 14, the Minister of Minority Affairs met a delegation of Delhi Haj Committee.

A delegation of the Delhi State Haj Committee today met Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and discussed various issues related to facilities for the pilgrims. The meeting comes just days before the first batch of pilgrims leaves for Saudi Arabia starting July 14.

“Delhi Haj Committee delegation led by its Chairman Shri Haji Mohammad Ishraq Khan met me at Antyodaya Bhawan today, discussed various issues concerned to Haj and various facilities for the pilgrims,” Naqvi tweeted after the meeting.

Flights for Haj will start from July 14, when pilgrims from Delhi, Gaya, Guwahati, Lucknow, and Srinagar will embark on the pilgrimage. Flights from other embarkation points would start later.

A total of 1,75,025 Indians will be going for Haj this year, of which 1,28,702 pilgrims will be travelling through the Haj Committee of India.

