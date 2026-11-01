Delhi-Guwahati bullet train corridor approved; Ashwini Vaishnaw shares station list, travel time

Delhi-Guwahati bullet train corridor will connect major cities across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal. Check the proposed route, station list and expected travel times announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Written by: Anish Mondal
4 min readNov 1, 2026 03:24 PM IST
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces the approval of the Delhi-Guwahati Northern Bullet Train Corridor and shares proposed route details and travel times. (Image generated using AI)Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces the approval of the Delhi-Guwahati Northern Bullet Train Corridor and shares proposed route details and travel times. (Image generated using AI)
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India’s North bullet train corridor: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that the Delhi-Guwahati bullet train corridor has been approved as part of India’s North bullet train corridor. He also said that bullet train fares would be lower than airfares.

Speaking during the launch of India’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper train on the Varanasi-New Delhi route on Saturday, Vaishnaw said that bullet trains would not be limited to the rich but would also be affordable for people from poor and middle-class families.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the North Bullet Train Corridor. A bullet train corridor will soon come to Uttar Pradesh. This bullet train corridor will connect Delhi with Guwahati,” Vaishnaw said.

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Also Read | How India is making bullet trains: Ashwini Vaishnaw offers sneak-peek into Mumbai-Ahmedabad rake — Video

Delhi-Guwahati bullet train route: Check station list, travel time

The Delhi-Guwahati bullet train corridor will have six stations. These are: Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Patna, Siliguri.

“Work is progressing rapidly towards expanding the country’s high-speed rail network. Under the proposed north bullet train corridor, major cities such as Delhi, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna and Guwahati are planned to be connected,” Vaishnaw said.

The Railway Minister also said that the bullet train journey from Delhi to Kanpur would take around 1 hour and 45 minutes, Delhi to Agra 59 minutes, Delhi to Lucknow 2 hours and 12 minutes, Varanasi to Lucknow 1 hour and 21 minutes, Varanasi to Patna around one hour, and Varanasi to Delhi about 3 hours and 33 minutes.

He said that work on the project is progressing rapidly, with priority being given to the spirit of the Make in India initiative.

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The minister also highlighted the increase in the railway budget allocation for Uttar Pradesh and the expansion of railway infrastructure in the state. “The project will be a major gift for future generations of the country,” Vaishnaw added.

Delhi-Guwahati bullet train journey to take 8 hours?

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has welcomed the extension of the proposed North Bullet Train Corridor to Guwahati, saying the project will significantly improve connectivity between the Northeast and the national capital.

In a post on X on Sunday, Sarma said the journey between Guwahati and Delhi could take less than eight hours. He described the extension of the corridor to Guwahati as a significant development for eastern India.

The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, revealing that the corridor was initially planned to end at Siliguri. He said that following his written request and a meeting with Vaishnaw in July, the Railway Minister considered the proposal and approved the extension of the corridor to the Northeast.

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Sarma added that improved connectivity with Delhi and two state capitals would create new opportunities for businesses and livelihoods as Assam prepares to attract high-tech industries. He further said that a bullet train service to Assam once seemed like a distant possibility, but the proposed corridor is now bringing that vision closer to reality.

In the Union Budget 2026-27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced seven new bullet train corridors. These are:

Currently, the construction work on the 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor is underway. The government has targeted operationalising the priority section by August 2027.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More

 

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