Delhi: Gun goes off inside Starbucks, man held

A 61-year-old Ghaziabad-based businessman was arrested on Thursday afternoon after an incident of accidental firing from a revolver with an expired licence caused panic at an outlet of a prime coffee shop chain in Connaught Place.

Police said the accused, identified as Anil Kumar, who is a businessman dealing in copper at Ghaziabad’s Tronica City, was leaving from the outlet after a meeting when the revolver fell out of his pocket and accidentally went off, leading to the commotion.

“A PCR call was received at 1.00 pm regarding accidental firing from a firearm by a customer at the Starbucks outlet located at N Block in Connaught Place. On reaching the spot, one revolver, a 32 MK III field gun, and five live rounds of .32 bore were found. In addition to this, an empty cartridge and lead too was recovered from around the spot,” said Madhur Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police of New Delhi district.

According to investigators, the licence of the firearm was found to have expired in October 2018.

A case was registered against the businessman for endangering the lives and personal safety of other people at the outlet and for violation of the Arms Act, following which police arrested the accused seized the weapon.