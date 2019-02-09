Delhi govt says Kejriwal car attacked by BJP workers in Narela, police deny

On his way to inaugurate development work in 25 unauthorised colonies in Narela, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s car was “attacked by BJP workers” Friday morning, the Delhi government alleged in an official statement.

“It is extremely shocking that the CM’s vehicle was moving along the route cleared by DCP of the area when BJP workers armed with sticks attacked the vehicle in police presence,” the statement read.

The government claimed “police allowed BJP workers to surround the CM’s vehicle, block it and bang the window panes of the vehicle in full public view with sticks”.

“We didn’t have any inputs on the presence of BJP workers. It was a surprise visit. The ACP piloted the car to the place of the event. There is not a single scratch on the CM’s car. The protesters, 20 in number, only raised slogans,” said Gaurav Sharma, DCP (outer North).

Anil Mittal, Additional PRO, Delhi Police, said, “No one banged on or broke the CM’s car’s windows.”

As per the Delhi Police, the former MLA of Narela, Neeldaman Khatri, and his associates were standing alongside the road when the CM’s car was passing to reach Rajdhani Public School, where the event was to be held.

“There is a railway crossing on the way and the car slowed down. That’s when Khatri and his associates raised some slogans. The ACP of the area, who was piloting the CM’s car, removed Khatri and others, and guided the CM’s car safely to the school where the event was taking place,” said Mittal.

However, calling it the “fifth such attack on the CM in the last three years”, the Delhi government blamed the “Delhi Police for deliberately allowing these attacks”. A Delhi government source said: “We are contemplating if we should get an FIR registered.”

Mittal said that “no complaint on the alleged attack has been received by the Delhi Police”.

In November last year, Kejriwal was attacked with chilli powder by a man inside the Delhi Secretariat. “Today’s attack shows the partial attitude of the Delhi Police. It has not filed chargesheets in any of the (previous) cases. The accused are booked under compoundable sections of criminal law by the police for public consumption and the cases are then forgotten…,” said the official statement.

In a statement, the Delhi BJP said their workers “protested in front of the CM’s car with black flags against obstruction of Delhi Metro expansion project, as well as their failure to deliver health facilities, educational opportunities and bus services in the area”.