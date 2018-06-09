Delhi government approves 88 proposals under MLA Local Area Development scheme till May 25

Last month, the AAP government had issued guidelines to all executing agencies to prepare work estimates and proposals to be carried out under the MLA LAD Scheme in the national capital. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Last month, the AAP government had issued guidelines to all executing agencies to prepare work estimates and proposals to be carried out under the MLA LAD Scheme in the national capital. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Urban Development department of the Delhi government has till May 25 approved 88 proposals to be executed under the MLA Local Area Development (LAD) scheme in the national capital, the Legislative Assembly was told.

The department received a total of 827 proposals or work estimates till May 25, and of these, 66 were rejected while 679 were under consideration, Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain said.

In a written response to a question asked by AAP MLA Jarnail Singh, Jain told the House that work estimates not prepared as per existing MLA LAD guidelines were rejected. The minister told the House that the works of the MLA LAD fund had been shifted to the UD department from the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) since December 12, 2017.

In Delhi, an MLA gets Rs 4 crore in a year to execute various works in his or her constituency. The Urban Development department is mandated to implement the scheme. Last month, the AAP government had issued guidelines to all executing agencies to prepare work estimates and proposals to be carried out under the MLA LAD Scheme in the national capital.

The department had asked the agencies, including municipal bodies, irrigation and flood control department and the PWD, to adhere to the guidelines to avoid delay in examination of proposals.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App