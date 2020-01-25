Delhi gangrape case: Convicts’ advocate says documents not being handed over

Advocate A P Singh alleged that jail authorities were yet to release documents needed to file curative petitions for convicts Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Singh (25), and the mercy petition of Vinay Sharma (25). (File) Advocate A P Singh alleged that jail authorities were yet to release documents needed to file curative petitions for convicts Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Singh (25), and the mercy petition of Vinay Sharma (25). (File)

The advocate appearing for two of four death row convicts in the December 16, 2012 gangrape-murder case Friday moved a Delhi court, alleging that Tihar Jail authorities were delaying handing over certain documents.

In his plea, advocate A P Singh alleged that jail authorities were yet to release documents needed to file curative petitions for convicts Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Singh (25), and the mercy petition of Vinay Sharma (25).

The hanging of the four convicts is scheduled for February 1, after a Delhi court issued fresh death warrants last week.

Singh also prayed that the central jail authorities provide him with a copy of the original personal diary of convict Vinay Sharma, which may be used to file his mercy petition.

Singh said he had expressed “an urgent will to file a mercy petition before the relevant authorities and undertook several steps to obtain relevant information to file it”.

He said Vinay wanted to attach his personal diary containing 70 pages with the mercy petition, and had asked the jail authorities to provide it. However, the diary is yet to be provided and the plea could not be filed as a result, he said.

The counsel said he had also sought some documents of convicts Pawan and Akshay, which have not been provided, and sought directions to Tihar Jail authorities to provide the documents on “an urgent basis”.

The case dates back to December 16, 2012, when a 23-year-old woman was gangraped and assaulted inside a moving bus in South Delhi. She died on December 29, 2012.

One of the accused, Ram Singh, hanged himself in jail, while another, a juvenile, was convicted of rape and murder and given the maximum sentence of three years’ imprisonment in a reform facility.

On January 7, a trial court issued death warrants for the execution of the death sentence awarded to convicts Mukesh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh for January 22 at 7 am.

They were convicted and sentenced to death on September 2013. This upheld by the High Court in March 2014 and the Supreme Court in May 2017.

The top court also dismissed their pleas seeking review of the confirmation order.

