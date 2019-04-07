Delhi: Four Mandoli jail officials suspended over ‘favours to inmates’

Toggle Menu
"It was found that they had provided all facilities to the three jail inmates — brothers Salim, Rustam and Sohrab from Lucknow — after allegedly taking money from them,” a senior police officer said.

A video recorded by an inmate went viral, purportedly showing three inmates cooking meals on an induction heater in Mandoli Jail. (Representational image)

Four jail officials were suspended days after a video recorded by an inmate went viral, purportedly showing three inmates cooking meals on an induction heater in Mandoli Jail. An inquiry has also been ordered against the senior jail superintendent.

“After the video went viral, an inquiry was conducted by a DIG (deputy inspector general) rank officer. It was found that they had provided all facilities to the three jail inmates — brothers Salim, Rustam and Sohrab from Lucknow — after allegedly taking money from them,” a senior police officer said.

Additional IG (Prisons) Raj Kumar said, “We have suspended four jail officials —an assistant jail superintendent and wardens —after conducting an inquiry against them.”

The one-and-a-half minute video shows Rustam, the leader of the Salim-Rustam-Sohrab gang of western Uttar Pradesh, making tea on an induction plate for Salim’s acquaintances.

It then shows Rustam giving them a tour of his cell. He is also seen holding a food packet, claiming it was given to him by the jail authorities.

Last week, police had arrested three persons who were allegedly operating an extortion racket from inside the Mandoli Jail premises.

