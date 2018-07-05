Word of advice from former chief secys: CM and L-G must work together — or fall

Supreme Court. (Express Photo Amit Mehra) Supreme Court. (Express Photo Amit Mehra)

The Supreme Court, in its judgment Wednesday, made many references to settle any conflict arising between the L-G and the Delhi Chief Minister with “discussion and dialogue”. Speaking to The Indian Express, former chief secretaries to the Delhi government echoed a similar sentiment.

Former chief secretary Omesh Saigal, in office from 1998-2001, said, “The press has coined a name for L-G — ‘Boss’. He is not the boss, nor is the CM. If they don’t run together, they will fall — and this is what is happening for last three years,” he said.

On the impact of the order, Saigal said governance can become more participative. “The Delhi government can, for example, ask for their view to be sought in transfer of SHOs of police stations as they know the pulse of the people. For example, why the CM is not made part of the DDA meeting as land is an important issue.” On services, he said it is not in the purview of the Assembly and the status quo is maintained.

Former chief secretary Rakesh Mehta, who held the post from 2007-2011, said the judgment emphasised on

dialogue, discussion and deliberation. “According to my understanding, the issue of services can only be resolved after following these principles,” he said. “It is very clear in the judgment that the L-G must be kept informed. Discussion is very vital for Delhi and till what extent it will go, I have no clue.”

