After fatal fires, Centre plans door-to-door safety audit of every Delhi home

AI Narration

AI NARRATION

AI Narration

This is AI Generated text to speech.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been asked to estimate the time, funds, and manpower required for the exercise and submit its report by the end of October.

Written by: Mahender Singh Manral
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 16, 2026 09:34 AM IST
Delhi fire safety audit MCD MHAThe major fire incidents reported in Palam, Malviya Nagar and Vivek Vihar prompted the Centre to review Delhi's fire-preparedness measures and identify gaps in emergency response. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to prepare a blueprint for conducting a fire safety and structural audit of every house in the city, including those in unauthorised colonies.

The move comes in the wake of major fire incidents reported in Palam, Malviya Nagar and Vivek Vihar, among other areas, in which several people were killed. The incidents prompted the authorities to review the national capital’s fire-preparedness measures and identify gaps in enforcement and emergency response.

The MHA discussed the proposed audit at a meeting last month. Officials from the Delhi government, the MCD, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), among other agencies, attended the meeting.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“The MCD has been asked to estimate the time, funds and manpower required for the exercise and submit its report to the MHA by October end. Based on the report, the MHA will decide the manner in which the audit will be conducted and issue further directions,” an official said.

Also Read | One entry-exit, ‘malfunctioning’ hydraulic crane, no ventilation: Why 5 hours of rescue operation at Palam did not work

Audit to cover unauthorised colonies

During the meeting, the MCD was directed to formulate a door-to-door audit plan to examine the structural condition of residential buildings and assess compliance with fire safety norms.

“The exercise is also expected to cover all the unauthorised colonies, where congested construction, narrow approach roads and limited access for emergency vehicles often complicate firefighting operations,” the official said, adding that once the civic body’s proposal is submitted, the MHA will examine its financial and logistical requirements before finalising the scope and implementation mechanism.

Also Read | South Delhi blaze: Why residential areas in India’s cities are so vulnerable to fire

Three-year plan sought from Delhi Fire Services

The MHA has also asked the DFS to prepare a phased three-year plan to augment its workforce, expand the network of fire stations and procure advanced firefighting and rescue equipment. “The Delhi government has been asked to provide funds for the plan and the fire department has also been directed to study equipment, technology and operational practices used in Bengaluru, Mumbai and other cities and states, with a view to adopting suitable measures in the capital,” the official said.

Story continues below this ad

The DDA has been directed to provide land at the earliest in areas identified for new fire stations, the official added. “The Delhi government has sought land from the authority as part of its plans to increase the number of fire stations and improve emergency response times across the city,” the official said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Mahender Singh Manral
Mahender Singh Manral
twitter

Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security. Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat. During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 16: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments