After fatal fires, Centre plans door-to-door safety audit of every Delhi home

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to prepare a blueprint for conducting a fire safety and structural audit of every house in the city, including those in unauthorised colonies.
The move comes in the wake of major fire incidents reported in Palam, Malviya Nagar and Vivek Vihar, among other areas, in which several people were killed. The incidents prompted the authorities to review the national capital’s fire-preparedness measures and identify gaps in enforcement and emergency response.
The MHA discussed the proposed audit at a meeting last month. Officials from the Delhi government, the MCD, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), among other agencies, attended the meeting.
“The MCD has been asked to estimate the time, funds and manpower required for the exercise and submit its report to the MHA by October end. Based on the report, the MHA will decide the manner in which the audit will be conducted and issue further directions,” an official said.
Audit to cover unauthorised colonies
During the meeting, the MCD was directed to formulate a door-to-door audit plan to examine the structural condition of residential buildings and assess compliance with fire safety norms.
“The exercise is also expected to cover all the unauthorised colonies, where congested construction, narrow approach roads and limited access for emergency vehicles often complicate firefighting operations,” the official said, adding that once the civic body’s proposal is submitted, the MHA will examine its financial and logistical requirements before finalising the scope and implementation mechanism.
Three-year plan sought from Delhi Fire Services
The MHA has also asked the DFS to prepare a phased three-year plan to augment its workforce, expand the network of fire stations and procure advanced firefighting and rescue equipment. “The Delhi government has been asked to provide funds for the plan and the fire department has also been directed to study equipment, technology and operational practices used in Bengaluru, Mumbai and other cities and states, with a view to adopting suitable measures in the capital,” the official said.
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The DDA has been directed to provide land at the earliest in areas identified for new fire stations, the official added. “The Delhi government has sought land from the authority as part of its plans to increase the number of fire stations and improve emergency response times across the city,” the official said.