After fatal fires, Centre plans door-to-door safety audit of every Delhi home

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to prepare a blueprint for conducting a fire safety and structural audit of every house in the city, including those in unauthorised colonies.

The move comes in the wake of major fire incidents reported in Palam, Malviya Nagar and Vivek Vihar, among other areas, in which several people were killed. The incidents prompted the authorities to review the national capital’s fire-preparedness measures and identify gaps in enforcement and emergency response.

The MHA discussed the proposed audit at a meeting last month. Officials from the Delhi government, the MCD, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), among other agencies, attended the meeting.