Protesting farmer attempts to kill self near Delhi border

Protest site at Delhi's Singhu border

A farmer from Tarn Taran district of Punjab Monday allegedly tried to kill himself at the Singhu border area of Delhi.

According to sources, the 65-year-old farmer was first admitted to Sonipat’s civil hospital but was later referred to Rohtak’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences. He also wrote a note in support of protesting farmers.

A police spokesperson said that the farmer is currently under treatment and matter is being probed.

The incident comes days after a Sikh preacher Baba Ram Singh died by suicide at the same area. So far, 41 farmers have died in Punjab as well as Delhi since September 15 when protests against farm laws intensified in Punjab and Haryana. Of these, 30 were from Malwa belt alone, six from Doaba belt, two from Majha belt and three from Haryana.

There are no exact lists of persons who died in Delhi morcha or on the way to Delhi. It is stated that more than 26 out of these died after November 26 in Delhi or on the way to or while coming back from Delhi. Among these victims were two women: Tej Kaur, 80, who died at Budhlada as she accidentally fell on railway track on October 8 and Gurmail Kaur, who died of a heart attack during a protest at Bathinda.

