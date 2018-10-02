Farmers’ protest in Delhi LIVE UPDATES: Police fire tear gas shells, use water cannons as farmers try to enter capital

Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 2, 2018 11:41:09 am
Anticipating law and order situation, Delhi Police have imposed week-long prohibitory orders in east Delhi. (Express photo/Gajendra Yadav) Anticipating law and order situation, Delhi Police have imposed week-long prohibitory orders in east Delhi. (Express photo/Gajendra Yadav)

Thousands of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) protesters, who are on a march to protest against the alleged apathy of the BJP government towards the farming community, will arrive from Hardwar at Kisan Ghat in the national capital on Tuesday. Anticipating law and order situation, Delhi Police has imposed week-long prohibitory orders in east Delhi.

The Kisan Kranti Yatra, which began from Tikait Ghat in Hardwar on September 23, is the first of its kind by the BKU since the death of its founder Mahendra Singh Tikait on May 15, 2011. The Tikait clan, including the patriarch’s four sons, their wives, grandsons and their children have also hit the streets along with others.

Thousands of farmers, who are on a protest march from Haridwar, will enter New Delhi today. Follow this space for latest updates

11:41 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Farmers must be allowed to enter Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Speaking to news agency ANI, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "The farmers should be allowed to enter New Delhi. Why are they not being allowed to enter Delhi? This is wrong. We are with the farmers."

11:32 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
See photos: Police use water canons to disperse protesters
11:30 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Cops use teargas shells, water canons to disperse crowd at UP-Delhi border

As per reports, the protest has turned violent along the UP-Delhi border as police have resorted to tear gas shells and water canons to disperse the crowd.

11:27 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Bhartiya Kisan Union protesters set to enter New Delhi; prohibitory orders in place

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in New Delhi as thousands of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) protesters, who are on a march to protest against the alleged apathy of the BJP government towards the farming community, is set to arrive from Haridwar at Kisan Ghat in the national capital today. Follow this space for all latest updates on the protest.

Prohibiting the assembly of five or more people under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, police said the march will pass through Ghaziabad (in Uttar Pradesh) and will proceed via Preet Vihar and Geeta Colony flyover in east Delhi today. Overall, the yatra is expected to cover Preet Vihar, Jagatpuri, Shakarpur, Madhu Vihar, Ghazipur, Mayur Vihar, Mandawli, Pandav Nagar, Kalyanpuri and New Ashok Nagar police station limits.

