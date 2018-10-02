Farmers’ protest in Delhi LIVE UPDATES: Police fire tear gas shells, use water cannons as farmers try to enter capital

Anticipating law and order situation, Delhi Police have imposed week-long prohibitory orders in east Delhi. (Express photo/Gajendra Yadav) Anticipating law and order situation, Delhi Police have imposed week-long prohibitory orders in east Delhi. (Express photo/Gajendra Yadav)

Thousands of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) protesters, who are on a march to protest against the alleged apathy of the BJP government towards the farming community, will arrive from Hardwar at Kisan Ghat in the national capital on Tuesday. Anticipating law and order situation, Delhi Police has imposed week-long prohibitory orders in east Delhi.

The Kisan Kranti Yatra, which began from Tikait Ghat in Hardwar on September 23, is the first of its kind by the BKU since the death of its founder Mahendra Singh Tikait on May 15, 2011. The Tikait clan, including the patriarch’s four sons, their wives, grandsons and their children have also hit the streets along with others.