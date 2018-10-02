Farmers’ protest in Delhi LIVE UPDATES: Police fire tear gas shells, use water cannons as farmers try to enter capital

Thousands of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) protesters, who are on a march to protest against the alleged apathy of the BJP government towards the farming community, will arrive from Hardwar at Kisan Ghat in the national capital on Tuesday. Anticipating law and order situation, Delhi Police has imposed week-long prohibitory orders in east Delhi.
The Kisan Kranti Yatra, which began from Tikait Ghat in Hardwar on September 23, is the first of its kind by the BKU since the death of its founder Mahendra Singh Tikait on May 15, 2011. The Tikait clan, including the patriarch’s four sons, their wives, grandsons and their children have also hit the streets along with others.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "The farmers should be allowed to enter New Delhi. Why are they not being allowed to enter Delhi? This is wrong. We are with the farmers."
As per reports, the protest has turned violent along the UP-Delhi border as police have resorted to tear gas shells and water canons to disperse the crowd.
