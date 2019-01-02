Delhi: Ex-Bihar MLA held for shooting woman at New Year’s party

Delhi Police Tuesday arrested former Bihar MLA, Raju Singh for shooting at and critically injuring a 45-year-old woman at a New Year’s party in his south Delhi farmhouse a day ago.

“The MLA was arrested from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. We have recovered two rifles, one pistol and 800 live cartridges from his farmhouse. He was the one who fired celebratory shots. One of the bullets hit the woman, Archana Gupta, in the head,” said Special Commissioner of Police, R P Upadhyay.

Gupta was shot at around midnight on Monday and doctors said she is in “critical condition” at a private hospital in Vasant Kunj.

Singh, police said, absconded soon after the incident. A former member of JD (U) who switched to BJP in 2015, Singh is an influential real-estate businessman from Muzaffarpur. He faces five cases in Bihar, including two under the Arms Act and another of an attempt to murder. In Monday’s incident, an FIR was registered against him for attempt to murder and destruction of evidence, based on the Archana’s husband, Vikas Gupta’s complaint. Vikas is a realtor.

The Police were informed of the incident by officials at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, where she was taken to after being shot at.